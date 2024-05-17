J&K Sports Council, Senior Hockey Players promote Hockey among Toddlers

Hockey is rapidly gaining popularity among youngsters in Kashmir, as a result of the joint efforts of the J&K Sports Council and senior Hockey players.

This initiative stems for encouraging the toddlers to play hockey with an aim to attain highly professional hockey playing skills to represent UT as well as the country at national and international platforms respectively.

The training program under this initiative is scheduled to commence from Sunday, 19 May, 2024 and shall continue to be conducted on every Sunday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Meanwhile, recognizing the need for modern facilities, the J&K Sports Council has set up three new Astroturf hockey fields—one in Pulwama and two in Srinagar. These facilities provide a conducive environment for young players to practice and hone their skills.

Despite challenges like extreme weather conditions, J&K Sports council has successfully organized tournaments across different age categories in various districts.

J&K Sports Council has introduced great initiative of league tournament matches which has taken Hockey in J&K to the next level. Another milestone is the introduction of Basic Hockey skills among toddlers.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports council, expressed optimism about the future of hockey in the UT. She emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and creating a strong foundation for the sport.

Toddler Hockey workshop will help to strengthen the foundation of the

Hockey, and this program will also be replicated in other districts of J&K, added she.