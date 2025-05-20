Sports

J&K Sports Council Announces Open Selection Trials for PMDP Ball Badminton Centre

Srinagar, May 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council is pleased to announce Open Selection Trials for the PMDP Ball Badminton Centre, inviting players from all age categories to participate in this promising opportunity to showcase their talent and secure a place in the prestigious sports development program.
The selection trials will take place at Gindun Sports Stadium, Raj Bagh, Srinagar on May 21 at 3 pm. Interested players are requested to register their names with Basit Ahmad Khan, PMDP Ball Badminton Instructor at Gindun Sports Stadium, Raj Bagh, Srinagar. This initiative by the J&K Sports Council aims to promote Ball Badminton across the region by identifying and nurturing young and talented players under the PMDP scheme.

