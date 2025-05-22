J&K sizzles under relentless heatwave, docs urge precaution

Amid an intensifying heatwave sweeping across Jammu and Kashmir, health experts have issued a public advisory urging residents—particularly the elderly, children, and pregnant women—to take extra precautions to stay safe and hydrated.

Known for its traditionally moderate summers, the Kashmir Valley is now experiencing an unprecedented spike in temperatures, with daytime highs exceeding seasonal norms across several districts.

Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College Srinagar, said the surge in heat is a growing concern and must be addressed with proactive health measures.

“Due to excessive sweating during heatwaves, people should stay well-hydrated by drinking two to three litres of water at regular intervals. Homemade drinks are preferable,” Dr. Khan advised.

He recommended oral rehydration solutions (ORS), lassi, buttermilk, and soups to compensate for loss of fluids and minerals, while warning against tea, coffee, carbonated, and sugary drinks that can cause dehydration.

“Outdoor workers, students, and employees should carry water bottles. Proper drinking water facilities must be ensured at workplaces and in public spaces,” he said.

Dr. Khan advised the public to limit outdoor movement between 12 noon and 4 p.m., the peak heat hours, unless absolutely necessary. He emphasized wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and using scarves, caps, umbrellas, and sunscreen to protect against UV rays.

“Outdoor sports and strenuous activities should be rescheduled for cooler parts of the day,” he added.

He also urged people to replenish fluids regularly, especially those using fans or sleeping under them, as increased evaporation can lead to dehydration. He warned against consuming stale food and unwashed raw fruits and vegetables, citing an increased risk of diarrheal diseases during summer.

“Children and the elderly require extra care to prevent heat-related illnesses. If someone experiences exhaustion, weakness, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, or confusion, they should visit the nearest health facility,” he said.

As per health experts elderly people, pregnant women people with chronic illnesses should avoid going out during the day and prefer early morning or evening hours. Those with hypertension or diabetes must take extra fluids and consult their doctor.

He also urged schools to take precautions such as scheduling games in the morning and ensuring students wear breathable cotton clothing.

Dr Masood Rashid, Critical Care Expert with J&K Health Department said that people should take fresh fruits and vegetables and use freezers in case there is leftover food at home.

“Milk products should be refrigerated or consumed on the same day. People should ensure personal hygiene, including taking regular showers. Heat wave can trigger fungal infections,” he said. He said hypertensive and diabetic patients should take their medicines as per the schedule.

Doctors advise people to avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, wear light clothing, and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Dr Khalid Rahman, MD Physician, Medical Officer J&K Health Department advised people to cancel or reschedule activities for the coolest part of the day and avoid exercising and being outdoors in the heat.

He said people should keep monitoring the weather forecast and the Bureau of Meteorology Heatwave warnings online or via the Bureau’s app.

According to experts, schools should refrain from holding outdoor activities such as assemblies and sports events during extreme hot and humid weather and ensure good hydration of children by providing multiple safe drinking water stations.