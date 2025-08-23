J&K: SIA Kashmir apprehends Hizb-ul-Mujahideen sleeper cell from Shopian

Srinagar, August 23 : In a major breakthrough, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir has achieved a major success by apprehending an overground worker, Altaf Hussain Wagay, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wagay and resident of Reban Gund, Behram Shopian, who worked as a sleeper cell for the terrorist organisation, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, an official statement said.

According to the statement by SIA Jammu and Kashmir, the arrest was made as a part of the ongoing investigation into FIR number 01/2025 under Sections 13, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 of Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir.

During the investigation, SIA Kashmir has adduced evidence which establishes the connection of the arrested accused with a terrorist handler belonging to HM who is operating from across, on whose behest the OGW was orchestrating terrorist, unlawful and anti-national activities by actively engaging in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives.

Their activities were aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred, the statement said.

The statement said, the arrest of OGW Altaf Hussain Wagay is a major success in the path towards unearthing the sleeper cells who are highly radicalised, sharing secessionist, unlawful, separatist contents and are also having connections with Pakistan terror handlers/terrorist organisations/Pakistan intelligence agencies.

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terminated two government employees for terror links by invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

The investigation clearly established that a teacher in Karnah, Kupwara and an Assistant Stockman in Keran, Kupwara, were working for the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and law enforcement and intelligence agencies had collected incriminating material evidence against them.

Since taking office in August 2020, Manoj Sinha has prioritised weakening terrorism’s infrastructure by targeting both active terrorists and their support networks, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers embedded in government institutions. (ANI)