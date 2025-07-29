J&K shines at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2025, New Delhi

The prestigious Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 was held today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with a vision to further the transformative goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The event was inaugurated with an address by Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, who emphasized the Centre’s commitment to inclusive and innovation-driven education in India.

From the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, participated in the event. She was accompanied by Secretary School Education, J&K, Ram Niwas Sharma, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr. G. N. Itoo, SPD Samagra Shiksha and two UT topper Students of INSPIRE MANAK Awards from HSS Pahloo, Kulgam, J&K.

In an interaction with the media during the programme, several parents expressed appreciation for the Union and J&K Governments’ proactive efforts to disseminate awareness about NEP 2020 among all stakeholders, especially through grassroots initiatives.

In her remarks, Sakeena Itoo commended the committed efforts of higher officials and Heads of Institutions (HoIs) for ensuring mass participation in the “NEP Mela – Paigam”, which was held across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir. She noted that the initiative has successfully carried the message of NEP 2020 to students, teachers, and communities at large.

Secretary School Education, J&K, Ram Niwas Sharma, reiterated the Government’s strong resolve for effective and timely implementation of NEP 2020 in the Union Territory. He underlined the focus on quality, inclusivity and innovation in education as per the national vision.

Dr. G. N. Itoo, Director School Education Kashmir, who also participated in the Samagam, closely monitored the conduct of NEP Mela 2025 in Kashmir from New Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Itoo stated that “an extensive mega programme under the title ‘Paigam’ was conducted across Jammu and Kashmir to spread awareness regarding NEP 2020. In the Kashmir Valley alone, nearly 400 events were held, witnessing participation from over 42,000 students, 3,000+ teachers and Heads of Institutions, along with a large number of community members.”

The NEP Mela featured debates, discussions and cultural programmes centered around NEP 2020, aiming to empower the learners and educators with the knowledge and spirit of the policy.

The participation of J&K’s top officials and young achievers at the national stage underlines the region’s active and commendable role in transforming its educational ecosystem under the vision of NEP 2020.