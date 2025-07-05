J&K set to lead India’s agri revolution: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR,JULY 04: Emphasising the Government of India’s commitment to developing Jammu & Kashmir as a horticultural epicenter, and aligning with the broader national vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and “Viksit Jammu Kashmir,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today underscored the dynamic transformation of the region’s agricultural landscape. His remarks were made during the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), held in Srinagar.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was the Chief Guest at the event, which marked a significant milestone for the graduating class. The convocation highlighted key themes such as gender inclusivity, agricultural innovation, and J&K’s growing role as a hub for sustainable farming.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor praised SKUAST for its pivotal role in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir’s agricultural and allied sectors. He recognized the university’s contributions toward creating a competitive workforce and advancing research in agriculture.

A standout feature of the ceremony was the recognition of women students, who have made significant strides in Agricultural Science & Technology. The Lieutenant Governor celebrated their achievements, noting that women had earned the majority of the gold medals and Certificates of Merit. “Our daughters are breaking barriers and leading the way in agricultural sciences,” he remarked, reflecting on the achievements of female students at SKUAST.

In a compelling address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) as a pioneering initiative in Jammu & Kashmir’s agricultural reform. He laid out the key goals of the government’s agricultural vision, including the transformation of the region into a commercial agricultural economy, the creation of a thriving agri-business ecosystem, and the improvement of farmers’ incomes.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, agriculture has become a cornerstone of India’s economy, and this transformation is clearly evident in Jammu and Kashmir’s evolving agricultural sector,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor also urged the graduating students to apply their education and innovative ideas to drive progress in agri-tech, food technology, and other cutting-edge areas. “Your contributions will shape the future of India’s agricultural landscape,” he stressed, emphasizing that education is a powerful tool for societal change.

Commending the university’s growth, Sinha noted SKUAST’s modern infrastructure and the introduction of new research centers focusing on artificial intelligence, gene editing, regenerative medicine, and other pioneering fields. These advancements, he added, are vital for J&K’s ambition of becoming a knowledge economy.

During the ceremony, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone for a new girls’ hostel at SKUAST Kashmir, further enhancing the university’s infrastructure and support for female students pursuing higher education in agriculture.

The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Chouhdary, J&K Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar, along with other government officials, faculty, students, and their families.