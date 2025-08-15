J&K Sericulture Development Dept Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic fervor

Srinagar, August 15: On the auspicious occasion of the 79th Independence Day of India, Mr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director, Sericulture J&K unfurled the National Flag with honor and reverence in presence of the officers, staff members, and a large gathering of employees of the department. The Directorate premises have been adorned with tricolor decorations, floral arrangements, and patriotic illuminations well in advance.

The Sericulture Dev. Department, Jammu & Kashmir lead by Mr. Bhat is celebrating the historic day with great enthusiasm and national pride at its headquarters in Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar and in District Headquarters of the Department. The celebrations will commence with the unfurling of the National Flag by the Director, Sericulture J&K followed by the soul-stirring rendition of the National Anthem. To mark the significance of the occasion, a ceremonial salute will be presented by the brave personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), adding dignity and grandeur to the event.

In his address, Mr. Bhat highlighted the profound significance of Independence Day as a moment to remember the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and to reaffirm the commitment of the Sericulture Department towards the welfare of every section of society.

He urged all officers and employees of the department to work with dedication and in a mission mode to spread awareness among silkworm rearers, farmers, and youth about the various schemes and facilities offered by the department with reference to Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), Silk Samagra etc.

As part of the celebrations, the employees who have exhibited remarkable performance and dedication towards duties were felicitated with mementos and certificates as a mark of appreciation.