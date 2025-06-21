J&K rolls out multi-layered security for Amarnath pilgrimage

Srinagar, June 20: In a comprehensive security overhaul aimed at ensuring a safe and peaceful Amarnath Yatra 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Police has rolled out a robust surveillance and control mechanism, combining drone monitoring, high-definition CCTV systems, and real-time control rooms for the 38-day pilgrimage to the sacred cave shrine nestled in the Himalayas.

This year, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on July 3 and will run simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district, concluding on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Senior police and civil administration officials confirmed that control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar are now fully operational, providing 24×7 monitoring of pilgrim movement and security status along both routes.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, told Rising Kashmir that a detailed security and infrastructure inspection was recently conducted at Lambar Ground in Ramban district, a key halt and transit point.

“We reviewed the availability of essential civil infrastructure at Lambar, including tentage, drinking water, sanitation, and power backup to ensure a comfortable stopover for pilgrims,” said IGP Tuti.

He further noted that officers have been tasked with identifying and addressing logistical or security gaps through regular inspections and inter-agency coordination. Special focus areas include convoy regulation, emergency medical preparedness, and disaster response planning.

On Thursday, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi chaired a high-level security review meeting, directing officers to implement foolproof security measures and intensify night-time surveillance on anti-national elements and mischief-makers.

He also urged district officers to formulate comprehensive route-wise security plans in coordination with all stakeholders to ensure smooth passage for yatris.

In a significant technology upgrade, authorities will deploy over 40 HD CCTV cameras and 12 full-body scanners near the cave shrine to manage crowds and detect prohibited items. Additionally, 20 SIM-based CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations along National Highway 44 (NH44)—the main approach to the twin base camps.

“These SIM-enabled units transmit real-time data without relying on wired networks, providing instant alerts in case of abnormal activity,” a senior police officer said.

A senior police officer told Rising Kashmir that the strategy this year revolves around seamless integration of technology with traditional ground deployment.

“With drone surveillance, modern CCTV systems, and digital monitoring tools, we aim to ensure a safe, smooth, and incident-free yatra,” the officer said.

Drones will play a key role in providing aerial surveillance of vulnerable and hard-to-reach areas along both Pahalgam and Baltal tracks, especially regions prone to landslides or terrorist threats. “These unmanned aerial vehicles will also help spot logistical issues and guide rescue operations if necessary,” he said.

A 24×7 Command and Control Room is being set up in Srinagar and Jammu, which will be in constant communication with field teams, the Army, CRPF, and other paramilitary forces.

The official said that live feeds from all drones and CCTV cameras will be streamed to this center for real-time assessment and response.

The police have also sought support from telecom service providers to maintain uninterrupted mobile connectivity along the yatra corridor crucial for coordination and emergency alerts.

Meanwhile, authorities have appealed to pilgrims to strictly follow security protocols and cooperate at check posts. The safety of every pilgrim is our top priority. We request yatris to carry valid identification, register themselves beforehand, and avoid carrying restricted items,” the official said.

Final checks are currently underway to test all surveillance systems and rehearse emergency response drills. Officials are also coordinating with weather and disaster response agencies to prepare for extreme conditions.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra is expected to draw a record number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad. However, the recent Pahalgam terror attack in 22nd April, which left 25 tourists and a local resident dead, has prompted additional security measures.

In preparation for the annual Amarnath Yatra, joint mock drills are being conducted jointly by SDRF and NDRF in Pahalgam to assess disaster response measures.

Earlier this week, the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, following advice from the Union Home Ministry, declared all Amarnath Yatra routes as No-Fly Zones from July 1 to August 10.