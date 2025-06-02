J&K reports nine fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar, June 01: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a total of nine fresh Covid-19 cases, continuing the trend of low daily infections in the Union Territory.

According to official data, five of these active cases were reported from the Kashmir division, while the remaining four emerged from the Jammu region.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Harjeet Rai confirmed the new cases, adding that there is no cause for concern. “J&K is following all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the UT is fully prepared to manage any potential rise in infections,” he said.

Dr. Harjeet added that the ministry’s directives align with the national strategy to remain proactive in light of increasing cases in some parts of Asia.

“Routine testing of severe respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses is being carried out across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions,” he noted.

J&K had reported its last COVID-19 case in November 2024. Since then, regular mock drills have been conducted nationwide as part of the post-COVID preparedness strategy.

Recently, the MoHFW convened a review meeting with experts from the NCDC, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and central government hospitals to assess preparedness.

Though the case count remains in single digits, health officials have urged people not to let their guard down, stressing the importance of continued vigilance.

“Covid-19 has not vanished completely. Testing, masking in crowded places, and vaccination remain key preventive measures,” a senior health official said.

The official said hospitals across the region are still maintaining isolation wards and other facilities as a precautionary measure. Public health campaigns have also been stepped up to ensure that people remain informed and proactive about symptoms and safety.

“We are receiving many patients with respiratory illnesses, but none have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The symptoms of COVID-19 and pollen allergies are quite similar,” said Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, a leading pulmonologist and Head Department of Chest Medicine at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar.

He advised that anyone experiencing symptoms to visit the nearest healthcare facility. “There is no need to panic, but people should take necessary precautions,” he added.

“Those who suffer from seasonal pollen allergies should continue their treatment and wear masks regularly as a protective measure.”

Officials of the J&K Health and Medical Education Department said they have consulted experts from premier institutions in the country, who have assured there is no cause for alarm, describing the illness as mild.

They said that the department is prepared to handle any rise in cases. Isolation facilities are available in several hospitals, and testing is being carried out for respiratory infections and pneumonia cases.

Meanwhile, the J&K Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has intensified surveillance for potential COVID-19 cases and is reinforcing preventive measures.