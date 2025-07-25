J&K receives 144 MU of power from NLC India in FY 2024-25

Srinagar, July 24: The Government of India has revealed that Jammu and Kashmir received 144.1 million units (MU) of electricity from Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) during the financial year 2024–25.The figures were disclosed in a reply by Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha.According to the data, J&K is among 15 states and union territories that sourced power from NLCIL or its joint ventures this year.The NLCIL, a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, generated a total of 23,131.6 MU of electricity in 2024–25. While Tamil Nadu remained the largest beneficiary with over 10,651 MU, Jammu and Kashmir received 144.1 MU, which is 0.6% of the total supply.Other states receiving higher allocations include Karnataka (4,057.5 MU), Kerala (1,870.3 MU), and Andhra Pradesh (1,524.1 MU). Neighbouring Punjab, by contrast, received only 39.7 MU.The power supplied to J&K is transmitted via the national electricity grid through infrastructure developed by Central or State Transmission Utilities (CTU/STU).The Minister said that NLC does not handle the transmission network directly, and its role is limited to supplying power from its plant switchyards.The allocation of electricity to states, including J&K, follows the guidelines set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for central generating stations.The reply also said that no long-term Power Purchase Agreement exists between NLCIL and Jammu & Kashmir. Long-term PPAs have only been signed with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Puducherry for different power stations operated by NLCIL.