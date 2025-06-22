J&K Raj Bhawan celebrates West Bengal Foundation Day

Srinagar, June 21: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan today hosted the cultural evening commemorating West Bengal Foundation Day, which was celebrated on June 20. Officials, Security Personnel and the people of West Bengal currently living in J&K UT were the special invitees.Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of West Bengal on the occasion.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address through virtual mode, paid tributes to the freedom fighters, great revolutionaries and luminaries from West Bengal and recalled their valuable contributions to nation’s growth and building of a modern India.

“For centuries, West Bengal has stood as a beacon of cultural and social awakening. This blessed land of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, ChaitanyaMahaprabhu, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, NetajiSubhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Dr.Syama Prasad Mookerjee, has shaped India’s intellectual, political and spiritual landscape.

Building upon the legacy of these great personalities who fuelled the nation’s rising aspirations and instilled new self-confidence, the new generation now has the important task of contributing to the journey of Viksit Bharat”, the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to work collectively for building a progressive and united society. “Unity in diversity is our greatest strength and I believe this spirit will empower us to fulfil the dream of our forefathers,” he said.

“West Bengal has kept the ancient traditions alive while sustaining a vibrant societal energy. Its influence across diverse fields, including the economy, social reform, the freedom movement, literature, music, arts, drama, and cinema is remarkably extensive. May the state scale new heights of progress in the years to come. I pray for the good health and well-being of all,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.