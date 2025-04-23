J&K Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar, April 23 : J&K Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in strong words and announced free treatment for all tourists across private hospitals in the UT as a gesture of solidarity and compassion.

The association expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the attack in Pahalgam.”

Mir Faizan, President of the Association, stated, “In this hour of grief, we are committed to providing medical support to the tourists affected by the tragic incident.”

He added, “As a gesture of humanity, our association has decided to offer free treatment to all tourists requiring medical attention. Our hospitals and dialysis centres will provide comprehensive care—including emergency services, surgeries, and other necessary treatments—entirely free of charge.”

The association also announced that it will commemorate the victims by organizing free health camps across all its hospitals annually on April 22.

Dr. Masood ul Hassan, General Secretary of the association, appealed for calm and cooperation with the authorities.

“Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals is working tirelessly to ensure that tourists from across India receive the best possible care,” he said. He said the association stands united in this time of sorrow and remains committed to supporting those in need.