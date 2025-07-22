BreakingSports

J&K Police’s Rayees Ahmad Selected for 9th Asian Pencak Silat Championship‐2025 in Vietnam

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
The Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud to announce that Ravees Ahmad, Coach of the J&K Police Pencak Silat Team, has been officially selected to represent India in the prestigious 9th Asian Pencak Silat Championship, scheduled to be held in Vietnam from 24th to 31st July 2025.

Ravees Ahmad, a seasoned coach and accomplished athlete, has represented India in various international championships and has earned medals at the international level & well as national level showcasing his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport of Pencak Silat.

His selection for this elite continental event is a moment of pride not only for Jammu and Kashmir Police but for the entire Union Territory. His consistent performance and commitment to excellence have set a benchmark in the field of martial arts.

The J&K Police Sports Department and all his colleagues extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Ravees Ahmad for a successful outing at the Asian Championship. We are confident that he will bring further laurels to the nation and inspire budding athletes across the region.

