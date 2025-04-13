J&K Police working hard to ensure people live peacefully: IGP Birdi

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir Police are working hard to ensure that the people live their lives peacefully and away from the threats of drugs or terrorism.

Talking to reporters after paying obeseiance at Chattipadshahi Gurdwara here on the occasion of Baisakhi, IGP Birdi said, “J&K Police are committed to ensure safety and security of people.

We have been relentlessly fighting against drug abuse and terrorism and the battle will continue. Won’t allow anyone to disturb peace or ruin lives of youth.”

He prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. “Festivals bring us together and provide all of us with an opportunity to seek blessings, “he added—(KNO)