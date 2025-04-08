J&K Police will not rest until terrorism is wiped out: DGP

Srinagar, Apr 07: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his unwavering support and the successful implementation of the “zero-terror” strategy, asserting that the terror ecosystem and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir have been completely dismantled.

Addressing a special ceremony at Raj Bhavan, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented appointment letters to the families of 11 martyrs, including 10 police personnel and an engineer, DGP Prabhat paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the region’s security forces in their ongoing battle against terrorism.

In his speech, Prabhat revealed that since 1989, a total of 1,614 police personnel, including 515 Special Police Officers (SPOs), have laid down their lives in the fight against terror. “The ultimate sacrifice of these brave individuals reflects the courage and determination of the J&K Police in ensuring peace and security in the region. We have successfully dismantled the terror infrastructure that once plagued this territory,” the DGP said.

Prabhat credited the force’s operational success to the strategic implementation of the “zero-terror” plan introduced by Shah, along with continuous support from the Ministry of Home Affairs. “We are deeply grateful to the Home Minister for personally handing over the appointment letters to the families of our martyrs and for his ongoing support in this fight,” the DGP added.

The DGP emphasised the growing synergy between the J&K Police and other security agencies, noting that coordination and operational preparedness have significantly improved under Shah’s leadership. “This collaboration has been crucial in dismantling terror networks and ensuring the safety and security of the region,” Prabhat remarked.

The DGP also praised Home Minister Amit Shah for his endorsement of key security measures, including general warfare training, camp security, and area domination. “These initiatives have bolstered the operational capacity of the police force, allowing us to strengthen our resolve in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” he added.