J&K Police urge blackout protocol compliance, markets shut in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday made announcements urging residents to follow blackout protocols and respond promptly to sirens amid heightened tensions in the region. As a precautionary measure, markets in Jammu City have begun closing operations.

The citizens are requested to follow the advisories and cooperate with the authorities to ensure their safety. Multiple residential buildings were damaged in the region of Kupwara, Poonch, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on Thursday.

In a series of coordinated drone and missile strikes, Pakistan, on Thursday night, targeted multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the majority of the attacks were intercepted by India’s advanced air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, averting any significant damage.

These attacks are a response to Operation Sindoor, a recent Indian military offensive that targeted terrorist camps and infrastructure inside Pakistan. The operation followed a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 tourists.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, “On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations.”

Colonel Qureshi added, “The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones…”

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu using Hamas-style missiles to target multiple areas on Thursday, defence sources had told ANI. The sources said the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple cheap rockets were used to target cities. (ANI)