J&K Police tops Gallantry Medal honours on I-Day

Srinagar, Aug 14: In a historic recognition of courage and sacrifice, the Jammu and Kashmir Policehas secured the highest number of Gallantry Medals in the country this Independence Day, with 127 personnel honoured for extraordinary acts of bravery, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Thursday.

According to official figures, of the 233 Gallantry Medals (GM) announced this year, 152 have gone to personnel serving in the J&K region, the largest share for any operational theatre in India. J&K Police leads with 127 medals, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with 20, Uttar Pradesh Police with 17, Border Security Force (BSF) with 16, and Chhattisgarh Police with 14.

Overall, the MHA has awarded 1,090 service medals across the country this year, including 233 GM, 99 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The Gallantry Medals recognise rare acts of bravery in saving lives, preventing crime, and combating threats. Of the awardees, 54 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 152 from J&K, three from the North-East, and 24 from other regions.

Among those honoured is Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) HumayunMuzamilBhat, who was martyred during a gunfight in Kokernag last year. He has been posthumously awarded for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Other distinguished recipients include IGP (Security) Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar GV SundeepChakravarthy, SSP AwantiporaSajad Shah, SSP SoporeIftikharTalib, SP South Srinagar Shabir Ahmad Khan, and SP HazratbalHilal Khalid Bhat — lauded for exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and fearless service in one of the country’s most challenging security environments.

In addition to J&K Police, several awards have gone to other security wings active in the Union Territory, including the CRPF, BSF, and district police units operating in high-threat zones.

The MHA, in its statement, hailed the “unparalleled bravery and commitment of security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir,” noting that their role in counter-terrorism and border security remains pivotal to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.