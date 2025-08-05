J&K Police to tighten vigil ahead of major events: DGP

JAMMU, Aug04: Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, NalinPrabhat (IPS), chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar today, ahead of several forthcoming events in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Spl. DG Coordination J&K S.J.M. Gillani, ADG CRPF Rajesh Kumar, ADGP Armed J&K Anand Jain, ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, JD SIB J&K/L, IGPs of Kashmir Zone, Jammu Zone, and Security J&K, IGs from BSF and CRPF (KOS and Srinagar), all Range DIsG of J&K, and DIsG from Traffic, Railways Kashmir, ITBP Srinagar, SSB Jammu, and CISF Jammu. Also present were district SSPs of J&K, SSPs of PCR Kashmir, Railways, APCR, CID SBK, Security Kashmir, CID CIK, and SSPs of Police Components Srinagar and Jammu, along with other senior officers.

At the outset, Zonal Inspectors General and heads of various security wings briefed the DGP on the prevailing security situation across the Union Territory. Intelligence agencies also shared recent assessments and developments, offering insight into emerging challenges.

The discussions centeredaround recent security trends, potential threats, and the steps needed to ensure a secure environment. DGP NalinPrabhat emphasised the importance of revisiting and strengthening existing security plans while designing proactive counter-insurgency strategies to ensure the peaceful conduct of upcoming events.

He directed officers to intensify surveillance operations targeting anti-national elements, increase area domination efforts, and secure vulnerable locations. He also highlighted the need for district heads to monitor social media platforms closely to prevent the spread of misinformation that could threaten public safety and order.