J&K Police to procure 50 advanced mine detectors for anti-terror ops

Srinagar, July 07: In a major push to enhance counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism operations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is set to procure 50 state-of-the-art Deep Search Mine and Metal Detectors (DSMDs), designed to meet the technical specifications laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The procurement, aimed at improving detection of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other hidden threats, has been initiated through bid number JKP/2025/B/6395277, according to an official tender notice. The devices will conform to Qualification Requirements (QRs) marked as Q3, and specifications finalised by the Directorate General of the National Security Guard (NSG), approved by MHA in 2018.

The process is being overseen by the Superintendent of Police, Incharge Police Central Store, Armed Police Complex, Zewan, Srinagar.

Senior police officials confirmed that these detectors are vital tools for the safe detection of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), hidden ordnance, and metal-based threats, especially in sensitive and high-risk areas across the Valley.

A senior officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Police told Rising Kashmir that the use of advanced Deep Search Mine and Metal Detectors is crucial. These devices will significantly enhance our force’s ability to secure roads, detect hidden threats during search operations, and safeguard both security personnel and civilians.

“The DSMDs will allow enhanced ground penetration capabilities, crucial for mine detection in rugged terrains along LoC forests and border belts in Rajouri and Poonch,” he said.

The official added that the selected product must conform strictly to the technical documentation prepared by NSG and approved by the MHA, ensuring interoperability and reliability under field conditions.

He said once procured, the detectors will be distributed across high-threat districts and deployed with trained Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Our focus remains on preemptive action. These DSMDs will not only be deployed during routine road opening and convoy protection operations but will also be integral to counter-insurgency search operations in built-up areas and agricultural belts where terrorists often use buried caches,” the police officer said.

He further said that it will not only increase the operational safety for bomb squad personnel but also enhance their ability to neutralise explosive threats with minimal risk to public safety.

Earlier, J&K government constituted a six-member Union Territory level Empowered Committee headed by Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home for “deliberating upon modernization plan of Jammu and Kashmir Police under the scheme Assistance to States or UTs and approving it for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Government of India.

It was aimed at strengthening police infrastructure by equipping the police with the required mobility, modern technology, weaponry, communication equipment, etc.