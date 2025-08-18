J&K Police secures conviction in rash driving case in Awantipora

J&K Police in Awantipora have secured conviction from the Hon’ble Court of Addl. Special Mobile Magistrate Awantipora against an accused Mohd Waseem Dar, involved in Case FIR No. 65/2014 under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A RPC of Police Station Awantipora for rash and negligent driving which caused the death of a two-year-old minor child and injuries to two others.

The accused has been sentenced to 01-year imprisonment with a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 304-A RPC, three months’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹500 under Section 337 RPC, and three months’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 279 RPC.

The Court directed that all the sentences shall run concurrently. The Hon’ble Court, after thorough trial proceedings and examination of evidence, delivered the judgment, ensuring justice.

SSP Awantipora commends the efforts of Investigating officer in collection of evidence and subsequently prosecution was diligently conducted by Ld. Assistant Public Prosecutor Mashooq Wani.