 J&K Police safeguard lives amid floods in Pulwama

Follow us on

Pulwama, Sep 03: In view of the heavy rainfall and rising water levels in parts of the district, Police in Pulwama promptly launched rescue measures to ensure public safety.

According to a statement here, rescue teams used various resources to evacuate stranded residents, including women, children, and elderly persons, from waterlogged and flood-affected areas.

Despite adverse weather conditions, police personnel worked round the clock to safeguard lives and provide necessary assistance in coordination with district administration. Temporary shelters were also arranged for affected families.

J&K Police assures the public of its continued commitment to their safety and urges citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement near water bodies, and follow official advisories.

As incessant rains caused flooding like situation in adjoining areas of Awantipora, Police stepped in promptly to assist local residents, while floodwaters entering residential areas, causing panic and disruption, police teams were quick to respond and provided essential support in evacuating vulnerable residents, shifting logistics, and safeguarding property.

In another rescue operation to safeguard lives in flood-prone areas along the banks of River Jhelum, nomadic families residing near Village Panzgam, which were severely affected by waterlogging and the threat of flash floods were evacuated. Police team was deployed to navigate through submerged paths and swiftly evacuated families, including elderly persons, women, and children. The rescued families were transported to designated safe zones.

Senior officers of Police District Awantipora personally supervised the relief efforts, assuring residents of full support and assistance during this difficult time. J&K Police advises general public to remain alert, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow safety guidelines.