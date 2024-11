Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday carried out raids in Awantipora and Tral areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

An official told that police raided two residential houses belonging in Khankha, Midoora area of Awantipora.

He said that raids were conducted in connection with case FIR No 03/2024 U/S 13 ULAP Act of police station Awantipora—(KNO)

Further details are awaited