J&K Police intensify drive to dismantle terror networks in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted coordinated raids at 32 locations across the Srinagar city, targeting individuals suspected of aiding proscribed terrorist outfits. The action is part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and aims to systematically dismantle the infrastructure enabling terrorism.

Pertinently, searches of residences of more than 200 terrorist associates have been conducted till date in the last 2 months.

A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that these coordinated raids are part of our sustained campaign to break the backbone of the terror support network in Srinagar.

“Every individual found involved in aiding or abetting terrorism whether through logistics, funding, or propaganda will be held accountable under the law. Our message is clear: there is zero tolerance for those supporting anti-national activities,” he said.

Meanwhile police spokesman said that Srinagar Police has conducted searches at the residences of Bilal Ahmad Lone alias Choonin of Syedpora Eidgah, involved in FIRs at Nowhatta and Safakadal; Basit Bilal Makaya of Doomkadal, booked under UAPA and IPC at Safakadal; Momin Wali Sheikh of Reshipeer Batyar Aali Kadal, named in a murder and UAPA case at Khanyar; Abdul Aziz Dar alias General Mous of Saida Kadal, involved in multiple UAPA sections at Rainawari.

Sheikh Farooq of Mir Masjid Khanyar, facing arms and terror-related charges at Khanyar; Fazil Lateef Makroo of Makerpora Kawdara, booked under UAPA at Nowhatta; Imtiyaz Ahmad Parry of Kalamdanpora Zainakadal, involved in an Arms Act case at M.R. Gunj; Mudasir Mehraj Khan of Paul Colony Rangreth.

Aqib Ahmad Wani alias Boya of Mumkhan Mohalla, facing UAPA charges at Khanyar; Shamim Ahmed Chaloo of Tankipora; Aqib Yousuf Kino of Zaindar Mohalla; Faizan Nisar Rengrez of Anderwari Naidkadal Khanyar, charged with murder and terrorism in Khanyar.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Hamza Colony Nowshara, booked under UAPA at Soura; Taboos Ahmad Ghada and Bashir Ahmad Najar, both from Mithai Bund Bemina; Reyaz Ahmad Wani of Digdhar Zoonimar; Ashiq Baba of Mahore (currently residing at Alouchi Bagh Srinagar); Tariq Ahmad Dar of Solina Bala; Shabir Ahmad Wani of Babapora Zoonimar; Bilal Ahmad Siddique of Kursoo; Nayeem Ahmad Mir of Iqbal Abad; Shahid Majeed Dar of Bunpora; Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Mohd Shafiq Bhat of Diyarwani.

Waseem Ahmad Khan of Diyawani; Hanan Gulzar and Manan Gulzar of Firdous Abad; Izharul Islam, Idreesul Islam, and Shaibul Islam both sons of Ab Majeed Ganie and currently in judicial custody in Rajouri.

The list also includes Mudasir Ahmad Mir and Mohd Asif Natha of Barthana, involved in FIR No. 127/2022 at Parimpora under Arms Act and UAPA, with Mudasir also detained under the Public Safety Act.

The spokesman said that the searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile as per police this decisive action aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

“Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law,” the spokesman added.