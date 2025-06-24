J&K Police initiates Probe into Incident involving Parade of theft suspect in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday initiated a preliminary enquiry against police personnel involved in an incident whose video has gone viral on social media.

A Police spokesperson said that whereas, on 24-06-2025 a video went viral on social media platforms wherein a person whose upper part is naked and being garlanded with slippers found paraded by polilce personnel of police station Bakshi Nagar publically in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bakshi Nagar after being keeping him seated in the bonnet of police vehicle.

Whereas, this act on the part of police personnel is unprofessional, unbecoming_ of members of disciplined organization and calls for a stern departmental action against them. In order to ascertain actual facts, a prellminary enquiry is hereby ordered and entrusted to SDPO City North, Jammu who will enquire into the matter and submit his findings to this office within week’s time positively, reads the statement.