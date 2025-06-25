J&K Police honoured with National Recognition for outstanding Passport Verification Performance

In a historic first, Jammu & Kashmir Police has been adjudged among the best-performing police forces in India for their outstanding contribution to passport verification services for the year 2024-25.

Based on official verification data, J&K Police finalized an impressive 134219 passport application verifications during the period Arpil-2024 to March-2025 reflecting an exceptional disposal rate and a commitment to timely service delivery.

The award was given by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during the Passport Seva Divas, commemorating the enactment of the Passport Act, 1967. This day is observed every year to mark the provision of a statutory framework for the issuance of passports and other travel documents by the Government of India.

A high-level segment of the celebration was held at CB Muthamma Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, New Delhi, graced by Shri Pabitra Margherita, Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs, alongside senior officials from the MEA, other government departments, representatives from 37 Passport Offices across the country, officials from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and key service providers.

One of the key highlights of this year’s observance was the recognition of exemplary performance in the crucial area of Police/CID verification by J&K Police, an essential component in the passport issuance process.

The recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of the officers and officials of the CID and Police departments, who stepped beyond their comfort zones and worked tirelessly to ensure quick and efficient passport application verifications. Their hard work has brought pride to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and its police force.

The prestigious Certificate of Recognition was presented to J&K Police by the Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs. The award was received by Shri Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS), DIG CID, who represented J&K Police at the national event.

This is the first time that the dedicated efforts of J&K Police in the timely disposal of passport cases have been formally acknowledged at the national level.