J&K Police detains motorcyclist for reckless driving in Sgr

June 13: Srinagar Police Friday detained a motorcyclist for reckless and dangerous driving in the Lal Bazar area, following a viral Facebook video that drew public attention to the incident near GD Goenka School, Omer Colony in Srinagar.
The rider, identified as Khalid Manzoor Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat and a resident of Sikhbagh, Lal Bazar, was apprehended by Police Station Lal Bazar. He was found riding without a helmet and in a manner deemed hazardous to public safety.
Police have seized the motorcycle and legal proceedings against the individual have been initiated. Jammu and Kashmir Police urge citizens to report instances of unsafe driving and reiterate their commitment to maintaining road safety through strict enforcement of traffic laws and prompt action against violators.

 

