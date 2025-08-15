BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmirSEO

JK Police Constable PET/PST 2025: Download Admit Cards: Check Test Dates, Updates

Admit Cards released for JKP constable PET/PST .

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The PST/PET Schedule for JK Police Constable 2025 has been announced by Jammu And Kashmir Service Selection Board.

Important Dates and Venue:

The PET/PST will be held from 19th August 2025 to 27 August 2025 for Kashmir Division.

The Test will be held at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.

Download Admit Card:

To download Admit Card, Visit the official website of JKSSB, i.e., www.jkssb.nic.in

What is PET/PST:

Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). During PST, physical parameters such as height, weight, etc., of the candidates will be measured. During PET, the physical endurance of candidates will be assessed based on their performance in activities such as race, shot-put, push-ups, etc.

Physical Standards Test (PST) Criteria:

Height:

Male: 5 feet 6 inches (5’6″).

Female: 5 feet 2 inches (5’2″).

For Ladakh and the Gorkha community:

Male: 5 feet 4 inches (5’4″).

Female: 5 feet (5’0″).

Chest Measurement (for Male candidates only):

Unexpanded: 32 inches.

Expanded: 33 1/2 inches.

Physical Endurance Test criteria :

Long Race:

Male: 1600 meters in 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

Push-ups: 20 (for male candidates only, one complete up and down cycle counts as one).

Female: 1000 meters in 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

Shot Put (4 kg): 14.5 feet in three attempts for female candidates. 

 

 

