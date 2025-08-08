BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K police conducts search ops in Bhalessa’s Doda targeting OWGs for alleged anti-national activities

Jammu and Kashmir police, along with other security agencies, conducted coordinated raids on the houses of individuals allegedly operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting “suspicious persons, Overground Workers (OGWs), and others” suspected for involvement in anti-national activities officials said on Thursday.

According to top police officials, the relatives, friends, and close associates of the accused were questioned, and security forces also collected evidence.

Meanwhile, the security forces continued their operation in Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district for the eighth consecutive day.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation. Nearly a week ago, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.”

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues,” post added on X. Meanwhile, the Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest.

The police on Thursday seized a grenade, a pistol, a magazine, nine rounds of ammunition and medical supplies.

Sharing an X post, Baramulla Police wrote, “On a specific input in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest, Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout.

Recovered: 1 Pistol, 1 Mag, nine rounds, one grenade & medical supplies. FIR registered at PS Tangmarg. Investigation underway.”Further details in the case are awaited.

Moreover, in an earlier operation by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps in the Poonch sector on July 30, two terror operatives were neutralised while attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.

In its post, the White Knight Corps said, ” Operation Shivashakti. In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JK Police led to a successful operation.” (ANI)

