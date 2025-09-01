J&K Police carries out wild bhang destruction drive in Anantnag

Follow us on

In a concerted effort to curb the illegal cultivation of narcotic substances, J&K Police today conducted a wild bhang destruction drive in coordination with the Excise Department in Anantnag district.

The drive was jointly led by SHO Police Station Anantnag and In-charge Police Post Khanaba, covering the areas of Batengoo and Khanabal. During the operation, approximately 20 kanals of wild bhang (cannabis) cultivation were destroyed on the spot. This initiative is part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign launched by J&K Police to eradicate the menace of narcotic substances from society and promote a drug-free environment in the district.

The local population has appreciated the efforts of J&K Police in tackling this pressing issue. J&K police have reiterated their commitment to continue such operations in the coming days and have appealed to the public to extend cooperation by reporting any such illegal activities.