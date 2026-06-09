J&K Pensioners Welfare Federation President visits Kulgam

Srinagar, Jun 8: State President Lenin Ssmpat of J&K Pensioners Welfare Federation Senior Citizen on Monday visited Kulgam District and had a meeting with the District J&K Pensioners Welfare Federation President Ab. Hamid and other office bearers and members.

The District President apprised Lenin Sampat about the difficulties being faced by the Pensioners of Kulgam. The State President assured them that their demands will be brought in the notice of Higher authorities of Government.

The District President Discussed also that a Pensioners meeting of Kulgam will be soon conducted and date will be fixed and coney latter on.