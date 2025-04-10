J&K Panchayat, ULB Polls to be held soon: J&K Govt

Srinagar, Apr 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday said that preparations are underway to conduct the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections in the Union Territory, and the State Election Commission is making necessary arrangements to hold the polls at the earliest possible date.

The statement came in response to a question tabled by MLA Surjeet Singh Salathia during the ongoing session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The question sought details about the date for holding the much-awaited local body elections across J&K.

In its written reply, the government said, “The superintendence, direction, and control of holding Panchayat and Municipal Elections is vested with the State Election Commission, which is actively working on the arrangements required for conducting both Panchayat and ULB elections at the earliest.”

The reply further said that the procedure governing the announcement of elections. As per Rule 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, the government, in consultation with the Election Authority, will notify the election date(s) for Panchayat Halqas (village-level constituencies) through the official Gazette. This notification will call upon the Panchayat Halqas to elect their sarpanches and panches.

Regarding the municipal elections, the government cited Rule 3 of the J&K Municipal Corporation and Municipal (Elections) Rules, 2003, which states that once the government gives directions, the State Election Commission shall begin the process of preparing or revising electoral rolls in accordance with the prescribed rules for all relevant municipal bodies in the Union Territory.

The government, however, did not provide a fixed date for the elections but reiterated its commitment to ensuring timely democratic processes at the grassroots level.