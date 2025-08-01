J&K open for business, says CM Omar

Srinagar, July 31: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to promote tourism and investment, reaffirming J&K’s commitment to becoming a safe, investor-friendly, and all-season travel destination.

In the evening, the Chief Minister inaugurated a high-profile Road Show and Business Meet in Ahmedabad, jointly organised by the Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), and South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). The event aimed to strengthen tourism and trade ties between Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat by fostering partnerships across sectors including tourism, handicrafts, hospitality, and infrastructure.

In his keynote address, Omar Abdullah highlighted the vast opportunities for investment in Jammu & Kashmir, stating,

“Jammu & Kashmir is open for business, and we welcome our friends from Gujarat to explore, invest, and be part of our growth story.”

Presentations by leading tourism stakeholders such as Khyber Resorts, Ahad Hotels, and Mushtaq Group showcased the region’s diverse offerings, spanning luxury hospitality to adventure travel.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLAs Farooq Ahmad Shah (Gulmarg) and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Pahalgam), Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, President KCCI Javeed Ahmad Tenga, President TASK Mohammad Ibrahim Siah, General Secretary TASK Waseem Ahmad Gosani, and President Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya.

Earlier in the day, CM Omar Abdullah inaugurated the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. At this flagship event of Gujarat’s tourism calendar, he extended a warm invitation to travellers nationwide to explore Jammu & Kashmir’s unparalleled natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality.

Emphasizing the region’s year-round tourism potential, the Chief Minister said,

“Jammu & Kashmir offers diverse experiences for travellers throughout the year,”

and highlighted the increasing tourism exchange between Gujarat and J&K. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant, all-season destination.

The TTF event brought together over 900 exhibitors, including more than 70 stakeholders from J&K, alongside international participants from Sri Lanka. It serves as a premier platform for B2B networking and tourism promotion, attracting over 12,500 trade professionals during its three-day run from July 31 to August 2.

Omar Abdullah actively engaged with exhibitors, exploring the rich and diverse offerings of Jammu & Kashmir tourism showcased at the J&K pavilion, which highlighted adventure, pilgrimage, heritage, film, and golf tourism opportunities.

The Chief Minister also met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss strengthening inter-state cooperation, promoting tourism, and exchanging best practices for inclusive development.

Senior officials present included Mulubhai Bera, Minister of Tourism, Government of Gujarat; Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister; Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism, J&K; Rajender Kumar, Secretary Tourism, Government of Gujarat; and Prabhav Joshi, Commissioner of Tourism & MD, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited. Other dignitaries included Sikha Surendran (Director, Kerala Tourism), Raja Yaqoob (Director Tourism, Kashmir), Shreya Singhal (MD, JKTDC), Vikas Gupta (Director Tourism Jammu), and Kuldipsinh S. Jhala (Joint Managing Director, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited).

During a promotional event organised by TASK, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the impact of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including several from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. He said, “In no way am I denying the fact that the Pahalgam terror attack affected our tourism industry. It happened right at the beginning of the peak season, and many tourists understandably chose to cut their trips short and return home. But that doesn’t mean Kashmir is empty or that we are here in despair.”

Omar Abdullah praised the resilience of tourism stakeholders, adding, “Tourism players in the Valley have not been sitting idle and are working hard to restore confidence among visitors. We just want more people to come and experience the beauty and hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir. Don’t harbour any misunderstandings — lakhs of pilgrims have visited Kashmir for the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra and Amarnath Yatra even after the attack.”

He reinforced that tourism remains the heartbeat of Jammu & Kashmir’s economy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making the region a safe, welcoming, and memorable destination for all.