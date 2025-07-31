J&K offers vast opportunities for investment: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah this evening inaugurated a high-profile Road Show and Business Meet in Ahmedabad, aimed at strengthening tourism and trade ties between Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat.

The event brought together stakeholders from Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir to foster partnerships in tourism, trade, and business innovation.

The event was jointly organised by the Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), and South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI), bringing together key stakeholders from both regions.

The evening commenced with a press interaction, followed by a vibrant business networking session that laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration in sectors like tourism, handicrafts, hospitality, and infrastructure. In his keynote address, the Chief Minister highlighted the vast opportunities for investment in Jammu & Kashmir and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering a dynamic, investor-friendly ecosystem.

“Jammu & Kashmir is open for business,” said the Chief Minister, “and we welcome our friends from Gujarat to explore, invest, and be part of our growth story.”

Presentations by leading tourism stakeholders—Khyber Resorts, Ahad Hotels, and Mushtaq Group—showcased the richness and diversity of J&K’s tourism offerings, from luxury hospitality to adventure travel.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLAs Farooq Ahmad Shah (Gulmarg) and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Pahalgam), Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, President KCCI Javeed Ahmad Tenga, President TASK Mohammad Ibrahim Siah, General Secretary TASK Waseem Ahmad Gosani, and President Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya.