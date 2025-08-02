J&K NHM employees demand probe into Jammu student’s ‘suicide’ in Rajasthan

Srinagar, Aug 01: The All Jammu & Kashmir National Health Mission (J&K NHM) Employees Association, Jammu Division, on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of Shweta Singh, a final-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student from Doda district, at Pacific Dental College & Hospital in Udaipur, Rajasthan.The Association has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, seeking a high-level inquiry to identify the culprits and ensure justice in the case.It said that on July 24, 2025, Shweta was tragically found dead in her hostel room, having allegedly died by suicide. “A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly mentions mental harassment by college faculty as the reason behind her extreme step,” it said.The NHM Association said the heartbreaking incident appears to be a direct result of “institutional harassment, academic exploitation, and a systemic failure to ensure the mental well-being and safety of students.”The Association has said it is not merely a plea for justice in Shweta’s case, but a collective appeal to protect the dignity, safety, and future of students from J&K who are pursuing higher studies across the country, far from home, and with limited support systems.It demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident by engaging with the Government of Rajasthan to ensure an impartial and time-bound investigation. It also sought facilitation of legal and institutional support for the bereaved family to help them seek justice.The Association has requested the Ministry of Education, Government of India and concerned regulatory bodies to establish stricter oversight and mandatory mental health support systems in all higher education institutions, particularly for students from regions like Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring zero tolerance for academic harassment and institutional negligence.“Your timely and compassionate action will not only help deliver justice but will also restore confidence among countless students and their families that their lives and futures are valued and protected,” it said.Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) sought the intervention of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in the alleged suicide of the BDS student, blaming college harassment and institutional neglect for her death.