J&K needs healing, not ‘political drama’: Hakeem

Srinagar, May 17: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) President and former minister, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the “so-called” local leaders who, he said, have repeatedly betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their personal power games and political survival.

“When anything positive happens for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, these self-proclaimed leaders start fighting among themselves. They are not concerned about the welfare of the people. They seek power—only for their personal benefits—and have historically amended laws and weakened the status of J&K to secure their own political interests,” he said in a statement issued here.

Hakeem said the current economic and political struggles faced by the common people are a direct consequence of the short-sighted and selfish decisions taken by these very leaders in the past. “They compromised the dignity and special position of Jammu and Kashmir when they were in power. Today, the people are paying the price for their betrayal,” he said.

Yaseen further pointed out that whenever the Kashmir issue gains attention at a national or international platform, these leaders indulge in petty politics and diversion tactics to deflect public focus from real issues. “They want to divide, distract, and dominate—but people have become wise to their old tricks. History is witness to how they sold the interests of the people for a seat in power,” he said.

The former minister warned that the people of J&K must not fall into the same trap again. “This is a crucial time. Instead of indulging in political mudslinging, we must unite as a society and work towards economic stability, peace, and justice,” he said.

Highlighting the aspirations of the youth, Hakeem said, “The young generation of Kashmir does not want conflict. They want peace, employment, quality education, and a system that enables them to stand on their own feet with dignity. They don’t want to inherit the political chaos created by past regimes.”

He appealed to all conscientious citizens to reject the divisive and outdated politics of these failed leaders and support those who genuinely want to work for public welfare, economic empowerment, and a peaceful future for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past. We must rise above party lines and selfish agendas and act in the interest of our people—especially our youth—who are our real future,” the PDF Chief added.