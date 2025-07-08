J&K must stand united against divisive forces: LG Sinha

Anantnag, July 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday accused Pakistan of trying to destroy the J&K’s development and unity, saying the neighbouring country cannot tolerate the peace and progress achieved over the past five years.

“Pakistan wants to destroy the five-year-long development of Jammu and Kashmir. It wants to break our unity. We must not allow its nefarious designs to succeed,” Sinha said, while addressing devotees at the HarbahUtsav held at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple in LokBhawan and later during a religious gathering in LarkiporaAishmuqam area of Anantnag.

Calling Pakistan a “terrorist country,” Sinha said its proxies were trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “The terrorists, supported by our neighbouring country, tried to destroy the peace and progress achieved in the last five years. They do not like our unity. But we must stand together,” he said.

Sinha further said that the only way to defeat this agenda is through collective resistance. “We all must fight together against the ill designs of the terrorist country. Police and security forces are playing a crucial role in the fight against terrorism. But the people’s cooperation is equally important,” he added.

He said the administration remains committed to peace and prosperity in the region but stressed that this goal can only be achieved with the active support of the public. “We need to provide support and timely information to our police and security agencies so that this menace can be uprooted completely,” he said.

He appreciated the relentless efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces. “Our forces are working day and night to maintain peace and I keep repeating that development and prosperity will only come when there is peace,” Sinha said.

He also lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their strength and patience. “Despite numerous provocations, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown remarkable patience and restraint. We will not allow anyone to divide us,” he said.

Referring to the recent killings of 26 civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists, Sinha said the incident deeply wounded the soul of the Union Territory and the entire country. “That attack was not just on people but on our collective progress and peace. Society must awaken and unite to defeat such forces,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of ‘HarbahUtsav’, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at the Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at TeerathrajLokBhawan, Anantnag, participating in the Mahayagya organized by the TeerathrajSidh Lakshmi Peeth Trust. He prayed for the well-being of all and for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He interacted warmly with devotees, extending his hearty greetings on the occasion.

“TeerathrajLokBhawan has remained a centre of devotion and faith since ancient times,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“This is an opportunity to spread awareness about our spiritual heritage, which promotes tolerance and acceptance of diverse religious traditions — viewing them as different paths to the same ultimate truth.” He emphasised the importance of unity in diversity and urged people to uphold values of brotherhood and selfless service.

“We must spread the message of compassion, selflessness, and the inherent divinity of all beings,” he said.

“Young people, in particular, should be encouraged to treat everyone with respect and commit themselves to building a just and humane society.”

He also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and his team in improving facilities for pilgrims at the Mata Sidh Lakshmi LokBhawan, and extended best wishes to devotees ahead of the upcoming Mahakaal pilgrimage.

Speaking to the media, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is an atmosphere of joy across J&K as devotees arrive for the holy ShriAmarnathjiYatra,” he said. “Muharram processions were held peacefully, and today’s gathering at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple reflects communities celebrating together in unity and mutual respect. This is the true spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The event was attended by IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Deputy Commissioner AnantnagSyeedFakhrudin Hamid, senior officials from police and civil administration, members of the TeerathrajSidh Lakshmi Peeth Trust, prominent citizens, and numerous devotees.