J&K Minister Javed Rana orders uninterrupted water supply in shelling-affected areas

In light of the ongoing crisis triggered by cross-border shelling, Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana on Thursday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the affected areas, including evacuation centers set up for displaced residents.

To ensure the implementation of these directives, the Chief Engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in Jammu and Kashmir has been instructed to personally oversee the operation of water supply schemes. Special arrangements are to be made in all evacuation centers to guarantee that adequate water facilities are in place.

Authorities said that proactive steps are being taken to meet the basic needs of the affected population as the situation evolves.