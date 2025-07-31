J&K medical council issues strict ‘social media code’ for doctors

Srinagar, July 30: For the first time, the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council has laid down a clear social media code for registered doctors, urging them to uphold professional ethics online. It has cautioned against self-promotion, patient confidentiality breaches, and misuse of digital platforms, aligning with national medical conduct regulations.President of J&K Medical Council, Dr. Saleem Khan said JKMC acknowledges the role of social media as a powerful communication tool but cautions against its misuse, particularly in ways that compromise patient privacy, confidentiality or autonomy.The medical council has stressed upon registered doctors to follow set guidelines on professional conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) regarding use of social media platforms in agreement with the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.He said the guidelines aim to provide strict direction to doctors registered with the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council on maintaining professional conduct on social media.“The registered doctors (RMPs) must not advertise services, claim superiority, or engage in self-promotional activities (e.g., posting self-photographs or publicity on signboards beyond basic details).“Permitted announcements are – starting practice, change of address, or temporary absence. Hospitals/Nursing homes/Clinics/Laboratories may advertise within prescribed limits laid down by the National Medical Commission, limited to basic institutional details (name, services, staff, facilities, fees). Buying or prompting likes, followers, shares or paying for higher search rankings is strictly prohibited,” it said.The guidelines mention that patient information, including images, scans, treatments, outcomes, must not be disclosed without explicit and informed consent.“Consent is invalid if the patient is in a compromised physical, mental, or emotional state. Patient testimonials, endorsements, or reviews cannot be solicited or shared in any case on social media,” it said.The JKMC said the registered medical practitioners must maintain dignity and avoid behaviour that discredits the profession on any media platform.“Sharing factual, verifiable, and non-misleading educational content is allowed, within one’s expertise. Public discussions of treatment or prescribing medications online is prohibited; patients must be directed to proper telemedicine or in-person consultations,” it said.As per the guidelines, showcasing of treatment results, surgeries, procedures or healed patient images or videos is prohibited.“Further, no endorsement of products, medicines, or commercial medical services is allowed. No direct or indirect patient solicitation via social media is permitted.”The doctors have been asked that the online presence must reflect medical ethics, truthfulness, and respect to the profession, patients, colleagues and the community.Share content responsibly and avoid posting material that could harm professional credibility. Maintain appropriate doctor-patient relationships on digital platforms.”The JKMC said social media may be used for public-health awareness, provided the content is evidence-based, unbiased and non-soliciting for personal promotion.It further said that the overarching principle is the broader principle of medical ethics, ensuring all communication is truthful, respectful, and professional.“Any breach of these guidelines will be treated as a violation of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, and may result in disciplinary actions, including suspension of registration by J&KMC,” it added.