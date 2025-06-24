J&K Marks 78th Olympic Day with Canoe Marathon and ‘Run for Peace’ at Pokhriba

Srinagar, June 23:On the occasion of the 78th International Olympic Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association successfully organised a Canoe Marathon Race and a ‘Run for Peace’ at the Pokhribal Water Sports Club. The event celebrated the true spirit of Olympism, uniting athletes and water sports enthusiasts to promote teamwork, endurance, and sportsmanship, while showcasing the immense potential of water sports in the region.

Participants delivered a thrilling, high-energy competition, demonstrating exceptional skill, speed, and sporting spirit, captivating spectators with their talent and determination.In a special gesture, the Water Sports Association expressed heartfelt gratitude to Bilquis Mir, a celebrated water sports athlete, for her constant support and invaluable guidance to budding talent. Notably, she recently earned the historic distinction of becoming the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member at the Olympics.Water sports remain the most medal-winning discipline in Jammu and Kashmir to date. In addition to providing a strong national and international platform for talented athletes, the Association is actively engaged in steering the youth of J&K away from drug abuse by involving them in meaningful water sports activities.The Association reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to working in the best interests of the nation, ensuring the growth, well-being, and success of athletes across the Union Territory.