J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat denies endorsing PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik

In an official communique, the Jammu and Kahsmir Assembly Secretariat informed that “It has been highlighted/reported in some media reports, social media Platforms, X (formerly Twitter) that the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has endorsed the slapping of provisions of Public Safety Act 1978 on Mehraj Malik, Hon’ble MLA (52-Doda Assembly Constituency) which is factually Incorrect and baseless as the Secretariat has no role in it.”

It further reads that, “However, this Secretariat was under an obligation in terms of Rule 260 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to inform all the Hon’ble Members of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly about the aforesaid Arrest/detention of the Hon’ble Member.”

The Assembly Secretariat clarified that, Rule 260 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly reads as “As soon as may be, the Speaker Shall, after he has received a communication referred to in Rule 258 or Rule 259 read it out in the House, if in Session or if the House is not in Session direct, that it may be Published in the Bulletin for the information of the Members.