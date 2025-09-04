BreakingKashmir

J&K LCMA issues advisory for Dal dwellers, houseboat owners

RK Online Desk
SRINAGAR SEPTEMBER 04:- In light of current water levels in the River Jhelum, the Jammu & Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (J&K LCMA) has issued an advisory for residents living in and around Dal Lake, particularly Dal dwellers and houseboat owners.

According to the notice, the water level in River Jhelum has crossed the danger mark of 21 feet. To regulate this surge, the gate at Ram Munshi Bagh may be opened at any time, as part of emergency water level management measures.

The potential opening of this gate is expected to cause a further rise in the water level of Dal Lake, which currently stands at 10.5 feet. This rise may pose a significant risk of inconvenience to Dal dwellers and houseboat owners.

The LCMA has informed all Dal Lake dwellers and houseboat owners of the potential rise in water levels and advised to take all necessary safety precautions. They have further been requested to remain vigilant and be prepared to shift to relief centres designated by the District Administration, Srinagar, if required.

