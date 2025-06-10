“J&K is first among all States/UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV” : LG Sinha 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said, “Jammu & Kashmir is first among all States/UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV.”

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “J&K is first among all States/UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV.It is also biggest ever package sanctioned for J&K under PMGSY. The approved 1781 KMs road length will provide major boost to rural road connectivity and usher in a new era of prosperity in far-flung areas.”

“Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for sanctioning 316 road projects at an estimated cost of Rs.4224 Cr under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV for providing connectivity to 390 no. of eligible habitations.” the post reads.