BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti at Kheer Bhawani temple

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
ANI Photo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits.

Speaking to reporters at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Mehbooba Mufti, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that she came here to welcome the devotees.

“J&K is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits. The issues pertaining to J&K cannot be resolved through military solutions or with the guns of militants,” she said.

She added that a political solution is needed and cannot be possible until the KPs return with dignity and play a role in this regard—(KNO)

Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation, combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region: PM Modi
Pampore Constituency : PDP’s Zahoor Mir leads by 9 votes for the 4th round of counting
Indian stocks fall on US Fed’s rate hike move; Rupee depreciates to new low
GDC Ramgarh organises 3-Day computer workshop for Punjabi Department students
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha visits Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, interacts with shopkeepers and local traders 
Next Article Why Online GMAT Prep Fits into Your Busy Schedule
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Hindi, Bhoti, Urdu, Purgi among 5 languages notified as official languages of Ladakh
Breaking
“Mela Kheer Bhawani’ centuries-old embodiment of India’s civilisational heritage”: Tarun Chugh
Breaking
Why Online GMAT Prep Fits into Your Busy Schedule
Education
LG Sinha visits Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, interacts with shopkeepers and local traders 
Breaking Kashmir