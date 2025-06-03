J&K incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti at Kheer Bhawani temple

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits.

Speaking to reporters at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Mehbooba Mufti, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that she came here to welcome the devotees.

“J&K is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits. The issues pertaining to J&K cannot be resolved through military solutions or with the guns of militants,” she said.

She added that a political solution is needed and cannot be possible until the KPs return with dignity and play a role in this regard—(KNO)