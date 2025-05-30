JK Hoteliers Club hosts ‘Kashmir Chalo’ session in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, May 29: In a significant move to rejuvenate tourism, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) organized a high-profile interactive session under the banner of “Kashmir Chalo” at Snowland Hotel, Sonamarg.

The event witnessed participation from top travel operators from outside States and from Kargil, hoteliers, hospitality stakeholders, and public representatives, all rallying behind the shared goal of promoting Kashmir as a safe, welcoming, and vibrant tourist destination.

President of JKHC, Mushtaq Chaya, while speaking to Rising Kashmir, emphasized the importance of restoring tourism in the region. “We are working hard to get tourism back on track. Most of Kashmir’s economic activities are directly or indirectly linked to tourism. Lakhs of people depend on it for their livelihoods,” Chaya stated.

Prominent figures including Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, MLA Mubarak Gul, and President of Hoteliers Club Sonamarg Chapter Farooq Hafiz General Secretary Tariq Ghani were present at the event, which also served as a platform to reach out to travel operators from across India. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to rebuild traveler confidence and convey Kashmir’s commitment to peace and hospitality.

Participants strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. “We condemn this barbaric attack wholeheartedly,” said Chaya. “Kashmir has always stood for peace and warmly welcomes all tourists. Violence has no place in our future.”

MP Mian Altaf highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to review and revamp tourism policies, ensuring a more supportive environment for the industry. He stressed the need for continued collaboration between stakeholders and the government to enhance infrastructure and safety measures.

The session in Sonamarg follows similar engagements held in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, forming part of a coordinated outreach to project Kashmir as a peaceful and tourist-friendly destination. These initiatives collectively deliver a strong message: the people of Kashmir reject violence and are committed to restoring normalcy and prosperity in the Valley.