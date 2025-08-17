SEOVideo J&K Hotel & Restaurant Association demands strict Lakhanpur checks, ban on rotten, unbranded meat. Last updated: August 17, 2025 11:43 am RK Online Desk Published: August 17, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE NC Confident in Kashmiri Support for Lok Sabha Victory NC holds Public rally at Deeri Murran Pulwama. During the rally Omar Abdullah Party Vice President President of National Conference and Former Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir , Dr Farooq Abdullah speaking to the Reporters after the NC Candidate submitted his nominations papers for contest upcoming assembly elections from Beerwah constituency. MeT forecasts more rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours Inquiry ordered to investigate death of a female patient at a private hospital in Pulwama due to alleged medical negligence TAGGED:Action on Rotten meatJ&K Hotel associationStrict action Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article HM Amit Shah assures full support to J&K after Kathua Cloudburst Next Article M.Y. Tarigami on Kishtwar: A wake-up call, citing Uttarakhand, Himachal as lessons in ecology. Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News Kathua Landslides: LG Sinha briefs Union Home Minister on rescue and relief operations Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 17, 2025 Omar Abdullah visits Kishtwar, announces ex-gratia, relief for injured and house compensation. SEO Video August 17, 2025 Javed Rana expresses grief over loss of lives in Kathua Breaking Jammu August 17, 2025 Dr Jitendra Singh visits Kishtwar cloudburst site, says 53 bodies recovered, rescue ops underway. SEO Video August 17, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts Kathua Landslides: LG Sinha briefs Union Home Minister on rescue and relief operations Omar Abdullah visits Kishtwar, announces ex-gratia, relief for injured and house compensation. Javed Rana expresses grief over loss of lives in Kathua Dr Jitendra Singh visits Kishtwar cloudburst site, says 53 bodies recovered, rescue ops underway. M.Y. Tarigami on Kishtwar: A wake-up call, citing Uttarakhand, Himachal as lessons in ecology. Recent Comments