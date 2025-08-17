J&K Hotel Association seeks ban on rotten meat supplies, urges strict action

Srinagar, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) has sounded the alarm over the transport of rotten and expired meat into the Union Territory through Lakhanpur, calling for immediate government intervention to safeguard public health and protect the hospitality industry.Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, JKHARA president Babar Choudhary said the matter had reached a critical stage and required urgent action. “We cannot compromise with public health. The entry of rotten and unbranded meat poses a serious threat to both citizens and visitors, and it must be stopped immediately,” he told reporters.In its report titled “Rotten Meat Incident & Recommended Action Plan”, the association listed key lapses that allowed unsafe supplies into J&K. These included the confirmed entry of rotten meat, inadequate inspection at the Lakhanpur checkpoint, and the absence of a dedicated testing facility. According to the association, these gaps in monitoring created conditions for substandard meat to reach the Valley.The association recommended a complete ban on unbranded frozen meat and chicken entering J&K, the establishment of a certified testing laboratory at Lakhanpur, and mandatory real-time checks for freshness, expiry, hygiene, and compliance with food safety standards. It also called for comprehensive inspections of all consignments, including verification of expiry dates, packaging integrity, labelling, and visible indicators of freshness.Strong legal measures were also proposed. The report suggested immediate sealing of licenses for violators, blacklisting of suppliers from future contracts, and prosecution under food safety and criminal laws. To strengthen enforcement, the association urged the creation of a multi-disciplinary Special Task Force at Lakhanpur comprising food safety officers, veterinary experts, and law enforcement personnel. Clearance from this task force, it said, should be mandatory for all meat consignments.The JKHARA stressed that the health and safety of people in Jammu and Kashmir were “non-negotiable priorities” and called for a “zero-tolerance framework” against unsafe meat products. It urged the authorities to operationalise a testing laboratory at Lakhanpur, enforce strict inspection protocols, and ensure the immediate implementation of its recommendations.Meanwhile, local small hoteliers noted that the controversy has already taken a toll on the hospitality sector. Small hotels in the valley have witnessed a decline in business following the rotten meat row, as consumer trust has been shaken.JKHARA said such incidents not only pose a public health threat but also damage the reputation of Kashmir as a tourist destination. The association pressed for urgent steps to restore confidence and safeguard both citizens and businesses from the risks posed by substandard food supplies