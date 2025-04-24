J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar abstains from work

Srinagar, Apr 23: In a unified show of grief and protest, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Srinagar Kashmir (Regd) called for a complete abstention from court work across the Srinagar Wing of the J&K and Ladakh High Court, as well as subordinate courts and tribunals throughout the Kashmir Valley, in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025.

The bar association has also supported the Kashmir Bandh call given by many trade bodies.

The JKHCBA Srinagar organized a condolence meeting in the Bar Room of the J&K and Ladakh High Court in Srinagar to mourn the loss of innocent lives and express solidarity with the victims’ families. The meeting was attended by prominent members of the legal fraternity, who voiced their anguish and denounced the attack in unequivocal terms.

Addressing the gathering, Waseem Gul, President of JKHCBA Srinagar, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest possible words. “This cowardly and heinous act of violence is an assault not only on innocent lives but on the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir, a land known for its warmth and harmony,” he stated. “The entire legal fraternity, along with the people of J&K, stands united in condemning this barbaric act. We demand a thorough investigation and swift justice for the perpetrators.” Gul extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Several other distinguished members of the legal community also spoke on the occasion, echoing the call for justice and unity against terrorism. Mr. Mohsin Qadri, Senior Additional Advocate General, described the attack as a “stain on humanity” and urged for collective action to ensure such incidents are not repeated. Senior Advocate Jehangir Iqbal Ganai emphasized the need for peace and security to preserve Kashmir’s legacy as a welcoming destination for visitors. Mr. Abdul Rashid Malik, Senior Additional Advocate General, called the attack “an unforgivable crime” and stressed the importance of safeguarding the region’s social fabric.

Advocate M.I. Dar and Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Malik, retired Principal District Judge, also addressed the meeting, expressing their deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims. “This attack is a grim reminder of the challenges we face, but it also strengthens our resolve to stand together against terrorism,” said Malik.

The JKHCBA Srinagar’s decision to abstain from court work and organize the condolence meeting aligns with similar actions taken by other bar associations across Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu chapter of the JKHCBA, which also called for a bandh and suspension of judicial work on April 23. The widespread outrage and mourning underscore the deep impact of the Pahalgam attack.