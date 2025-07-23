J&K: Heavy rain lashes parts of Doda city

Doda, July 23: Several parts of Doda city in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy rains in the early hours of Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall in the Reasi region, the authorities opened all the gates of the Salal Dam to regulate the rising water level of the Chenab River.

This measure has been taken as a precaution to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the dam, officials said.

Dam authorities, in coordination with the district administration, have been closely monitoring the situation. The persistent rainfall led to a sharp increase in inflow, prompting a controlled release of water from the reservoir to prevent any overflow or downstream flooding.

An official from the Salal Dam Management stated that the release of water is being carried out in a phased and regulated manner. Adequate warnings and advisories have already been issued to residents of low-lying areas and those living along the riverbanks, advising them to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation emerged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, after the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers witnessed a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall in the region, officials said.

This led to the closure of all government and private schools across the district as a precautionary measure by the Rajouri District Administration.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous downpours have led to waterlogging and disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is undertaking road construction work in the hilly areas of the Pir Panjal region of Rajouri to improve connectivity and reduce waterlogging in market areas such as Kotranka, Samote, and Budhal.

“Wherever there is a problem of waterlogging, especially in market areas, we are constructing concrete pavements,” said BRO engineer Sanjay Sharma.

Adding further, he said, “The drains in the market were often clogged, leading to water overflow on roads. We’ve now covered those areas with concrete pavements and are also addressing damaged road patches,” he said. (ANI)