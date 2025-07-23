BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K: Heavy rain lashes parts of Doda city

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Doda, July 23: Several parts of Doda city in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy rains in the early hours of Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall in the Reasi region, the authorities opened all the gates of the Salal Dam to regulate the rising water level of the Chenab River.

This measure has been taken as a precaution to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the dam, officials said.

Dam authorities, in coordination with the district administration, have been closely monitoring the situation. The persistent rainfall led to a sharp increase in inflow, prompting a controlled release of water from the reservoir to prevent any overflow or downstream flooding.

An official from the Salal Dam Management stated that the release of water is being carried out in a phased and regulated manner. Adequate warnings and advisories have already been issued to residents of low-lying areas and those living along the riverbanks, advising them to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation emerged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, after the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers witnessed a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall in the region, officials said.

This led to the closure of all government and private schools across the district as a precautionary measure by the Rajouri District Administration.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous downpours have led to waterlogging and disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is undertaking road construction work in the hilly areas of the Pir Panjal region of Rajouri to improve connectivity and reduce waterlogging in market areas such as Kotranka, Samote, and Budhal.

“Wherever there is a problem of waterlogging, especially in market areas, we are constructing concrete pavements,” said BRO engineer Sanjay Sharma.

Adding further, he said, “The drains in the market were often clogged, leading to water overflow on roads. We’ve now covered those areas with concrete pavements and are also addressing damaged road patches,” he said. (ANI)

Night temp increases but stays below normal in J&K barring Gulmarg
ECI establishes 119 special polling stations in Srinagar PC
Amit Shah to chair high-level security meeting on J&K on Dec 19
“Women are backbone of our society”: Rahul Gandhi wishes on International Women’s Day 
India, EU co-chair sixth high-level dialogue on migration, mobility
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article India officially extends closure of airspace to Pakistani aircrafts till August 23: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol
Next Article ‘It was back and forth’: Trump repeats ceasefire claim between India, Pakistan
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over US President’s “ceasefire” claims
Breaking National
Shopian Sees First Shutdown Since Article 370 Over DCEO Office Shift
Breaking Kashmir
PM Modi departs for UK, FTA signing, defence and action against Khalistani extremists on agenda
Breaking National
“You are not alone”: Trump aide meets Imran Khan’s sons in US, calls for end to ‘political prosecutions’
Breaking World