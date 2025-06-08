J&K has witnessed a completely new work culture focussed on Industrial growth: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone of Dhunseri Polyfilm Limited Industrial Unit in Dohlian Jattan Village in Kathua.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the Chairman, Dhunseri Group of Industries, Shri Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, all the members of the Dhunseri group, officials of J&K Industries Department and the District Administration and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming state-of-the-art BOPP Production unit in Kathua.

He said the project will create thousands of jobs for local youths, foster local economic upliftment and create massive business opportunities in the surrounding rural areas.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that, in the last few years, J&K has witnessed a completely new work culture focussed on Industrial growth that benefits all sections of society.

“Massive Infrastructure development is stimulating rapid economic growth of J&K, which will soon become the principal market of north, a manufacturing hub and a competitive provider of services,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the Young and Skilled work force of J&K is our strength and they will drive the future growth of our economy.

“We are witnessing an era of rising aspirations. Our youth are dedicated to creating a vibrant and industrious society and they have taken their destiny into their own hands and are shaping a brighter future for UT,” he further said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to decentralizing the industrial infrastructure and creating opportunities in underdeveloped regions of J&K UT.

“Unless industries are established, development will remain a dream. Due to the progressive Industrial Policy, regions like Jammu, Kathua, Samba are achieving new milestones in the industrial sector.

From policy initiative to implementation on the ground, incredible achievements have been made for Industrial growth of J&K. We have placed special emphasis on industries that will empower the local economy.

Transparent governance has improved management of resources. The rule of law has ensured that all stakeholder institutions, including government officials, are accountable,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the people to remain aware of the nefarious designs of the Adversaries who are making desperate attempts to disrupt Jammu Kashmir’s flourishing economy, industries and tourism sectors and trying to divide the society on religious lines.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the significant contribution of Dhunseri Group to India’s manufacturing sector.

Spread over an area of about 300 kanals in Dholia Jattan village, the project, targeted to be commissioned in 2026, will be constructed in two phases with a combined installed capacity of 1,28,400 TPA, and will generate 1000 employment opportunities.

Vijay Sharma, Member of Legislative Assembly from Hiranagar; Shri Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shri Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, J&K Bank, representatives of Dhunseri Group, members of trade and business fraternity were present.