J&K has the potential to become country’s premier destination for weddings: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah today remarked that Jammu and Kashmir has immense potential for ‘Destination Wedding Tourism’ and efforts are on to tap this potential so that Kashmir can emerge from Paradise on Earth to Country’s Destination Wedding Capital.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating the Hindusthan-2025 Wedding Planners Expo, organised by Indian Chamber of Event Industry (ICEI) at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here today.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Ali Sadiq; MLA Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmad Shah; President ICEI, Rituraj Khanna; Chairperson ICEI, Gunjan Singhal; noted Hotelier Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya; big wigs of Indian Event Planning and Hospitality industry and other stakeholders of tourism industry were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is known for its beauty across the globe and has immense potential for destination wedding tourism, apart from the other regular tourism activities like leisure tourism, adventure tourism, pilgrimage tourism or border tourism. He added that the tagline ‘Wed in Kashmir’ is more than a tagline as it is a movement which will turn Kashmir’s natural beauty into engine of prosperity, bringing global spotlight and associated development for this region.

“This expo is a manifestation of Jammu and Kashmir’s immense potential to emerge as a hub for luxury weddings and associated enterprises. It is also an opportunity for local entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase their talent on a national stage and further integrate into the growing event management ecosystem”, Omar Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister further said that in earlier times no Bollywood movie was complete nor any producer used to produce a film unless a song was not being picturised in Kashmir.

“When the sun starts to set behind the fort, when the snow starts to fall in December and January and when the mustard fields start to turn yellow in March, this beauty reminds everyone of Bollywood movies filmed in Kashmir”, Omar Abdullah said.

He added there are so many unique destinations that are reel-worthy that the Government wants to bring back on the tourism map.

The Chief Minister also lauded the organizers for choosing Srinagar for the Expo as it will be an encouraging step for other event planners and encourage them to visit Kashmir and promote Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage, breath-taking landscapes, and hospitality infrastructure in promoting destination weddings.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that government is committed to creating an enabling environment for investment and entrepreneurship in the region in destination wedding tourism and event planning sector. He urged the stakeholders to capitalize on the growing demand for destination weddings and related services, underlining that the event industry has tremendous potential in economic revival and employment generation in the region.

The Chief Minister also asked the ICEI management to work collectively with the J&K Government so that the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir valley can be flourished much more than they are known for. He also asked them to take positive message to their respective places and act as brand ambassadors of J&K’s tourism.

Advisor to Chief Minister, MLA Zadibal, MLA Gulmarg, President ICEI and Chairperson ICEI also spoke on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Conventions’ magazine of ICEI on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited various stalls established by some renowned names of event planners. He engaged with several exhibitors and interacted with participants to understand the challenges and opportunities faced by wedding planners and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.